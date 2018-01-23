South Florida leaders denounce Trump’s immigration comments

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida leaders are taking a stand against comments reportedly made by President Donald Trump regarding African and Haitian immigrants.

The Miami-Dade County commission denounced the alleged comments with a unanimous vote in favor of a resolution introduced by Commissioner Jean Monestime.

“The message I want to send to the president of the United States is that diversity is what makes America strong,” said Monestime, “and Miami-Dade County is a prototype for that.”

In a Washington Post article, the president was quoted as saying, “Why are we having all the people from sh*thole countries come here?” The report said the president was referring to African countries and Haiti.

The comments were allegedly made during an immigration meeting with a group of bipartisan lawmakers.

Trump fired back at critics via Twitter, Jan. 12, saying, “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said, ‘take them out.'”

The president went on to say that the allegations were made up by democrats and that he has a “wonderful relationship with Haitians.”

“Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!” said the tweet.

Lauderdale Lakes city commissioners will consider a similar public criticism of the comments, Tuesday night, and the Broward County School Board Chairwoman will introduce her own resolution Jan. 30.

“Dismayed, disappointed, embarrassed as an American, because we don’t think there has been any president who has brought the political discourse, the social discourse, in our country to this level,” said Monestime.

City of Miami commissioners will also discuss a similar measure, Thursday.

