South Florida hospitals reporting shortage of remdesivir as cases continue to rise

MIAMI (WSVN) - A shortage of a new drug used as an emergency treatment for coronavirus is causing another headache for medical personnel on the front lines of the pandemic.

Lissette Monzon, whose mother is ill and waiting on remdesevir, said, “It’s been really hard. It’s been really hard.”

Ten members of her family have the virus, including herself and her husband.

Monzon said, “I’m the only child, so it’s on me, and it’s been really hard.”

It is virtually impossible to find the emergency drug right now, as Monzon well knows. “She’s queued in line for hopefully a convalescent transfusion of plasma. We know that if she was to have the remdesivir, that would certainly, hopefully pull her out.”

The drug has shown promise in some COVID-19 patients like Stephanie Miller, a Broward County schools teacher who was treated with the drug and eventually released from the hospital.

Last Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence was in Tampa Bay and said thousands across South Florida would soon have the drug.

Pence said, “I’m pleased to report to your governor today that just yesterday, the latest shipment of remdesivir arrived in Florida; 34,000 viles of remdesivir that will literally treat thousands of patients in this state.”

Monzon said various hospitals, including Jackson Memorial Hospital can’t get access to the drug.

Jackson Memorial released a statement Monday, which said, “Jackson has been working closely with the state to obtain the drug remdesivir. The state, which has been donating the drug to Jackson, temporarily ran out of its supply last Tuesday. We are currently in the process to secure more supplies. During this time, Jackson has enough supply of the drug to ensure that those patients who met criteria were still able to receive this treatment.”

Monzon is desperate to be by her mother’s side, but they are kept apart by the virus and the lack of treatment. “Some are going through worse, and I know that, I know that. I want the help to come to Florida. That’s what I’m hoping for. I don’t want anyone else to be going through this. My kids, they don’t need to hear that she could have been saved but because of a shortage for whatever reason.”

Monzon said her family has taken precautions to prevent the virus and is not positive the drug will help her mother but wants to give her every chance.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.