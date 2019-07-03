South Florida first responders work together to make sure boaters comply with laws during holiday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida law enforcement agencies are working together to make sure boaters are following the law during the Fourth of July festivities.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard are out on the water before the holiday to make sure boaters are following procedures.

“They think it’s a minor infraction when, in reality, it can be the difference between life and death,” FWC Officer Ronald Washington said.

7News cameras captured officers handing a man a $90 citation for not having all of the safety equipment the vessel required.

However, officials said their message reaches beyond the onboard supplies.

“If you’re doing something that you either A) are not 100% sure of or you have doubts, you probably shouldn’t be doing it,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Andy Alvarez said.

That includes not drinking if operating a vessel. Officials are calling the Fourth of July operation: “Dry Water.”

“We will be out there in full force, enforcing zero tolerance for boating under the influence,” Washington said.

The Coast Guard said that it is crucial that everyone on board a vessel has a life vest, the flares are not expired, the radios are working along with other safety equipment. They added that VHF Channel 16 is the best way to contact first responders if a boater runs into trouble.

On land, officials are reminding people that celebratory gunfire is both illegal and dangerous.

“Think about the victims and the families of those you can harm if you discharge a firearm into the air,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said.

“If you do that and we catch you, you will go to jail, and your holiday will be ruined,” City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said.

First responders are also reminding boaters not to race back to the docks after the fireworks show comes to an end.

“Every year, we see numerous boats trying to get back quicker than the other person, and that’s when we have our problems,” FWC Capt. Alberto Maza said.

FWC also wants to remind boaters not to use their flares as fireworks. They’re only for emergencies.

