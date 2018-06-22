South Florida couple tie the knot at nearly 90 years old

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly South Florida couple tied the knot after having spent over a decade in the dating phase.

It started 15 years ago when 87-year-old Adelia Gomez met Luis Acada on a bus as they were headed to a clinic.

“She liked him when she saw him get on her bus, and she said this man is gonna be mine,” said ACTS Adult Care Center’s Catherine Mara.

While the couple took their time before getting married, those close to them said the love between them is obvious.

The ACTS Adult Care Center was transformed into a wedding venue, decked out with music, cake and party balloons.

“Now I say, you have to marry, you have to marry because you die, you have to give to me all your money,” said Gomez with a chuckle.

The couple hopes their marriage serves as a reminder that the best things really do come to those who wait.

“What it shows is that there’s no boundary, love can be found at any age,” said Mara.

