South Florida congresswoman donating 3,000 masks to Miami-Dade transit employees

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida congresswoman has been driven to help South Florida transit workers.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., is delivering a donation of nearly 3,000 coveted N-95 masks to Miami-Dade county employees at the Dadeland South Station and Bus Hub Friday.

Mucarsel-Powell stressed the importance of these front line workers especially during the pandemic when they need to stay healthy.

Mucarsel-Powell said, “We rely on our transit employees every single day. They are the ones that are helping our nurses and our medical staff get to work at the hospitals.”

Jeffrey Mitchell, the Transit Workers Union President said, “We need the proper protection for our operators. We don’t want to be the purveyors of this virus. We want to just get people where they’re going.”

Pro Insurance Consultants in Miami donated the essential protective gear.

