South Florida company feeding National Guard members helping to tackle coronavirus pandemic

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida company is preparing meals for the National Guard members who have been called to the region to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

The staff at Exquisite Catering in North Miami could be seen making hot meals for some 300 members of the National Guard, Wednesday. The National Guard is in South Florida to set up drive-thru stations to test people for the coronavirus.

“We’ve been working with the National Guard for years now,” owner Robert Egert said. “We’ve gone through hurricanes and other things with them, as well, and it’s a great feeling to be able to give back to the community and help.”

While the National Guard works to get testing underway, the staff is busy cooking. Cuban slow-roasted pork, chicken with black beans, rice, plantains and salad were on Wednesday’s menu, and the staff are already preparing for tomorrow’s menu.

Feeding the National Guard is a job this catering company is glad to have, especially when so many businesses are closing.

“We don’t have the ability to work from home or remote work like some companies can,” Egert said. “To stay afloat, we have to be in the kitchen, so some of the things we’re doing is we’re limiting the shifts, keeping people further apart. Instead of 12 guys on the line, we’re running six guys one day on, one day off.”

Fortunately, food is plentiful, and the company is not having trouble ordering thousands of pounds of meat, rice and produce every week.

However, how long the supplies will last is a worry for Egert.

“Some said a few weeks, some said a few months,” Egert said. “During a hurricane, you know something is coming, and you know there’s going to be an end to it at a certain point, but this, it’s just unprecedented.”

The caterers said they will help feed the National Guard and other healthcare workers for as long as it takes.

In addition to Miramar, the catering company is also delivering food to other National Guard locations at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and in Homestead.

