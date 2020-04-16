South Florida company donates more than 3,000 face masks to Hialeah residents

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A company has stepped up to provide face masks for some of the most vulnerable in South Florida.

Hialeah city workers handed out more than 3,000 face masks to elderly residents at the Daisy & Rosa Gardens complex in Hialeah, Thursday.

The masks were donated by a company called Rapid Multiservice.

The effort comes in light of the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear face coverings in public settings.

