Hialeah assisted living facility shut down after dozens hospitalized

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An assisted living facility in South Florida was shut down by the state after dozens of residents and employees contracted the coronavirus.

Salmos 23 along East Fifth Street in Hialeah had its license suspended.

According to the Miami Herald, inspectors visited the home and reported the staff was not prepared to deal with the highly contagious disease.

Every staff member on site was reportedly exposed to the virus, and no action was taken to quarantine them or send them home.

Social distancing measures were also not being enforced.

Forty-seven people at the facility have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.