South Beach streets flood as heavy rains batter parts of Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy rains continued to fall across South Florida on Sunday, causing floodwaters to rise in parts of Miami Beach ahead of the start of hurricane season.

7News cameras captured ankle-deep water near Pennsylvania Avenue and Española Way, just after 10 p.m. About a block away, near 15th Street, the water was nearly knee-deep.

Area residents said they haven’t seen floodwaters this high since Hurricane Irma back in September.

The steady rainfall caused floodwaters to pour into Surf Style, a store located near Washington Avenue and 13th Street. Cellphone video captured entire aisles filled with shallow water.

The flooding prompted employees to pull out sandbags to help keep out water for the first time since Hurricane Irma.

More flood video from South Beach businesses. Doing everything they can to get the water out and keep it out. They haven’t used these sandbags since last hurricane season @wsvn pic.twitter.com/QoRBTlbCX1 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) May 14, 2018

The business owner said the fire department was called, but responding crews said there was not much they could do to help alleviate the situation.

Employees attempted to sweep as much water out of the store as possible.

The rain on South Beach had subsided by 10 p.m. after falling nonstop for hours.

Officials urged drivers to turn around if they come across a flooded roadway in this area.

The drenching rain began to fall over the Florida Keys before spreading to the mainland earlier on Sunday. It intensified in the afternoon and throughout the evening, triggering street flood advisories, one for coastal Miami-Dade until 10:30 p.m. and another for parts of Northeast Miami-Dade and Southeast Broward counties until 10:45 p.m. They have since expired.

Miami Beach reported three inches of rain, whereas Key West reported a record 3.25 inches.

