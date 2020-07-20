SOMOS Community Care opens COVID-19 testing site in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of out-of-state doctors and physicians have opened up a COVID-19 testing site in Miami Lakes.

The doctors from New York City have opened the testing site at the Miami Lakes Youth Center, located at 6075 Miami Lakes Dr., on Monday in an effort to help South Floridians get tested amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Testing is being provided by SOMOS Community Care, a network of 2,500 immigrant doctors that are using their resources to help hard-hit areas with Black, Latino and immigrant communities.

The health professionals are focusing on testing, treatment and outreach for low-income communities in an effort to slow the spread in Miami-Dade County’s hot spots.

“We did this in New York for many, many hundreds of thousands of tests, now we’re here trying to help,” said Dr. Ramon Tallaj with SOMOS Community Care.

The testing site is open on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for nasal swab and immunity testing.

To schedule an apportionment, click here.

