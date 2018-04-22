MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy weather did not prevent hundreds of people from hitting the streets of Miami Beach to walk for a cause, Sunday morning.

Come rain or shine, AIDS Walk Miami hosted its 30th anniversary. Participants marked three decades since the U.S. surgeon general published the government’s first major statement on HIV prevention.

Proceeds from the walk will fund services for people living with HIV or AIDS.

