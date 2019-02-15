HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the men who were caught on surveillance video stealing high school sports gear and other valuables from an unlocked SUV in Hialeah.

The security footage captured the one of the subjects opening the trunk of the black SUV parked in the driveway of a home near Red Road and Northwest 122nd Street, Jan. 23.

The victim, Idalsberto “Chi Chi” Infante, said the thieves ransacked the vehicle.

“They opened the door. I unfortunately left the door open,” he said, “so they went in, and they burglarized all our softball equipment and anything that I had of value in there inside my car.”

Officials have not specified how many subjects were involved in the theft.

Infante said the crooks took off with a bag containing the softball gear, as well as watches and other items.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

