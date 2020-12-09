Small plane makes emergency landing at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane has made an emergency landing at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the airport, located at 14201 NW 42nd Ave., just before 11 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the small plane could be seen after landing on its nose.

One man could be seen holding ice to his head indicating an injury.

The aircraft was sprayed with foam to suppress vapors from a fuel leak, officials said.

Operations will continue as normal.

No severe injuries were reported.

It remains unclear how many people were onboard the aircraft.

