Shops at Sunset Place set for major redevelopment

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Shops at Sunset Place will receive a major redevelopment after commissioners approved of planned changes.

South Miami commissioners approved the makeover to the open-air mall, Thursday.

Shoppers can look forward to a band shell, amphitheater, new cafe, expanded sidewalks and shade trees.

Nearly half of the existing mall will be torn down and replaced with apartments and a hotel.

