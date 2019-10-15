Shed catches fire outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a shed fire just feet away from a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 119th Street and 10th Avenue just before 7:15 a.m., Tuesday.

A tree next to the shed also caught on fire, but the adjacent home and a nearby business were not damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it may have been caused by live wires that fell down.

Florida Power and Light crews have shut off power in the surrounding area as a precaution.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.