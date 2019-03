FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has deputized Shaquille O’Neal.

The police department took to Twitter Friday morning to announce the newest member of their team.

Basketball legend @SHAQ goes by many nicknames, and now added to that list is Deputy Shaq. The big man now works as an auxillary deputy with the #BSO. Sheriff Tony sat down with Shaq and the two talked about the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe. pic.twitter.com/H8j2lwUm0B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 15, 2019

O’Neal retired from the NBA in 2011.

In 2016 O’Neal was deputized by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

