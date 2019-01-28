Several injured in wrong-way wreck along the Palmetto Expressway

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a wrong-way wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent several people to the hospital.

A 7News viewer captured the driver of a white vehicle going the wrong way along the Palmetto Expressway, near Northwest 67th Avenue.

In the video, at least two people can be heard screaming in shock.

The driver ended up colliding with at least one other vehicle. As a result, several people were taken to the hospital, however, the number of victims is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people involved in the crash or their conditions.

