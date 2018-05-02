Several injured following car crash in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were injured following a two-car collision in South Miami, police said, which has caused several road closures.

According to South Miami Police, at least one pedestrian was struck on U.S. 1 near 62nd and 57th avenues just after noon on Wednesday.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 has been blocked at 57th Avenue.

Northbound traffic was previously blocked at 62nd Avenue while crews worked at the scene, but has since been opened.

Two pedestrians struck @ SW 72nd St/ S Dixie Hwy. Avoid entrie area ref Road Closures for active scene; from SW 57th Ave & S Dixie Hwy to SW 62nd Ave/ S Dixie from SW 72nd St & SW 58th Ct. All NB traffic

blocked off at Sunset Dr. — South Miami Police (@SoMiamiPolice) May 2, 2018

Eastbound traffic has also been blocked at Southwest 72nd Street and South Dixie Highway. Police have also implemented additional closures along Southwest 70th Street, Southwest 57th Avenue and have blocked westbound traffic on Southwest 72nd Street and 58th Avenue.

One person with very serious injuries has been taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Four other people were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center or South Miami Hospital. All victims are being treated in an unknown condition.

