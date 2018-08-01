Several hurt in Miami after report of armed robbery leads to multi-car crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is facing multiple charges after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash that left several people hurt in Miami.

It all started at around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, when Miami Police responded to a call of an attempted armed robbery along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 56th Street.

“We received a call of three black males holding a gun to the head of a black male that was kneeling on the the area of Seventh Avenue and 56th Street,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Police said that caller then told them that one of the suspects got into a white Corvette.

When officers arrived, they said the Corvette sped off.

Police said they did not attempt to chase. However, in the driver’s attempt to evade police, he crashed into two vehicles along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 62nd Street.

The crash caused one of the vehicles to smash into an unoccupied building.

“It hit that vehicle, causing that vehicle to go into a spin and then subsequently hit the building,” said Vega. “Then the Corvette continued and hit the second vehicle.”

7Skyforce flew over the scene, Wednesday, where a hole could be seen on the side of the vacant building owned by Gator Investments, as well as a shattered window and a mangled bus bench.

Maintenance crews for the property got to work clearing what they could. They said this wasn’t the first time a vehicle has hit the building, but it is the worst damage they’ve seen.

“Just board it up and try to get the property back in order,” said maintenance worker Joshua Leidler. “It’s always been like if somebody was to move out and stuff like that, but luckily nobody was inside right now.”

As a result, the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 62nd Street was shutdown in all directions, but it has since reopened.

Two people were inside the second vehicle hit by the Corvette. One was transported in stable condition to North Shore Medical Center Miami.

The driver of a third car was treated on the scene.

The driver of the Corvette suffered minor injuries and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in stable condition. He faces charges of eluding police and driving with a suspended license.

Officers were unable to locate the victim who had the gun pointed at him in addition to the two other alleged gunmen.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information on the alleged stick up, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

