PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of COVID cases on a cruise ship that docked in South Florida led to widespread confusion for passengers who were forced to wait hours to be put up at local hotels.

The passengers on board a Silversea Cruises ship arrived at Port Everglades on Monday morning after spending nearly two weeks at sea.

Several of the passengers who contracted the virus during their vacation spoke with 7News about what they described as a confusing situation.

Tina McKeown said she is waiting to test negative so she can fly home to Canada.

“We’re all supposed to be getting COVID tests. We cannot fly until we get a negative test,” she said.

Many of the international passengers were told by the cruise line that they would be bussed to a hotel in Miami-Dade County, be tested for COVID, and after that, flights home would be arranged.

When the 28 passengers arrived at the Provident Doral at the Blue Miami, some had rooms, but others did not.

Edwin, who flew from England to board the cruise, was among the unlucky ones.

“We’re not on the list. We haven’t got a room here,” he said.

“There was supposed to be a representative here to help us get stuff like meds and to arrange for our flights back home once we tested negative,” said McKeown. “The hotel is overbooked as well.”

Inside the Provident, passengers waited for answers and accommodations, but as time passed, so did their patience.

“Nobody can find anyone. We called so many numbers, and no one [has answered],” said Canadian passenger Marlene Crooks.

Hours later, McKeown said, a supplier for the cruise line booked them on another bus that took them to the Sheraton Suites in Plantation, where they were finally provided a room.

Passengers said they’re hopeful their day-long saga will soon end with a negative test and a trip back to their home countries.

A representative from Silversea Cruises did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment about the hotel confusion and what’s next for the passengers.

