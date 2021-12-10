FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The highly-anticipated Winterfest Boat Parade will set sail on Saturday night.

With the parade, however, will come bridge closures in Fort Lauderdale.

The Las Olas Boulevard bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sunrise Boulevard bridge will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Oakland Park Boulevard bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Commercial Boulevard bridge will be closed from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will also be several closures along the New River including Seventh Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the FEC Railroad from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Andrews Avenue will be shut down from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., East Las Olas Boulevard will be shut down from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the Third Avenue bridge will be closed from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

