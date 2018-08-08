Security changes made at Stoneman Douglas in light of shooting, new school year

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - With the first day of classes just a week away in Broward County, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is set to open with new changes implemented.

With students set to come back next Wednesday, Broward County school officials said they have been working hard to make sure that not just Stoneman Douglas is safe but all schools in the district.

Among the changes implemented at the school is the addition of 34 portable classrooms, which will replace the classrooms lost from the building where 17 students and teachers were gunned down on Feb. 14.

There will also be a single point of entry for the entire school when school is in session.

There will also be new security systems throughout the school and added technology that will allow teachers to communicate with each other.

A total of 18 security officials will also be present on campus, double of what there was the previous year.

“We’re in uncharted territory. We’re trying to move as quickly as possible to respond to every need, and we don’t always get it right,” said Broward County Public Schools superintendent Robert Runcie. “What I’ll tell you is that when we find areas where we need to make some adjustments, we need to fix something, we’ll get it fixed.”

The building where the shooting took place will eventually be demolished. However, the State Attorney’s Office still needs it for evidence, and it will remain standing until it is cleared. However, a 12-foot tall fence fence surrounds the building, and no one is allowed inside.

