Search underway for trio in distraction theft at Miami Gardens liquor store

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The manager of a Miami Gardens liquor store is seeking the public’s help in identifying three thieves accused of stealing bottles of alcohol.

Miami Gardens Police is investigating the theft that occurred at Tipsee Spirits and Wine along Northwest 183rd Street, near Eighth Place, at around 8:25 p.m., Tuesday.

Store clerk Travis Pierre said he’s still beating himself up after the thieves struck at the business under his watch.

“It was a quick crime, and I normally don’t let my guard down,” he said. “I’ve been working for this company for almost a year. We don’t have these things happen. That don’t never happen, and it won’t happen again.”

Surveillance cameras were rolling when the the trio pulled up to the liquor store in a red Honda Civic.

Before the group entered the business, one of the men was seen slipping on a different pair of pants.

Once inside the store, the men then split up as one of the subjects approached Pierre to keep him distracted.

“They distracted me, and the other guys stole the bottles,” said Pierre.

Surveillance cameras captured one of the men stuffing a bottle of vodka in his pants before walking away with another by his side.

Shortly after, a second subject can be seen in the video stuffing a bottle of rum down his pants.

A different angle of the surveillance video footage showed both men walking out of the store once the coast was clear.

While Pierre vowed to never let this happen again, he’s now hoping clear images will help police track down the brazen bandits.

​”I’m going to take that fault, and I’m going to do better on my job, and these guys just got lucky that night,” said Pierre.

All three men were said to be possibly in their 20s and wearing Adidas sweatpants.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

