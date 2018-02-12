DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help as they search for a man linked to at least nine bank robberies across South Florida.

The FBI released surveillance photos of the thief, seen wearing a vest and a tie.

Investigators said he robbed a BB&T branch near Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach, Friday afternoon.

Officials believe he is responsible for at least eight other robberies, including a TD Bank near Northwest 57th Avenue and 162rd Street in Miami, Feb. 5.

If you have any information on these robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

