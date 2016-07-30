Search underway for Plantation bank robber

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the man who, they said, robbed a bank in Plantation, Saturday morning.

According to the FBI, the subject, captured in surveillance images, walked into the SunTrust Bank near West Sunrise Boulevard and 123rd Street, at around 10:40 a.m.

Officials said he demanded money from an employee, then took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.