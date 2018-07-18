PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Plantation.

Thirty-five-year-old Theresa Haughton was last seen Sunday at the Sawgrass Inn and Conference Center, located at 1711 N University Drive.

Police said Haughton stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing floral gray pants and a black baseball T-shirt.

If you’ve seen her, call Plantation Police at 954-797-2118.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.