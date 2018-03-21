WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenage boy who went missing in Weston, Wednesday.

According to city officials, 16-year-old Jonathan Perez was last seen at a residence along the 300 block of Cameron Drive in The Lakes community.

Update: photo – subject may not have his glasses. Has no shoes. Wearing white shirt/Blue shorts. Last seen Cameron Drive https://t.co/5OEtXd6waq pic.twitter.com/5tKAs0q7sN — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) March 22, 2018

Perez stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has his hair dyed turquoise. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a gray T-shirt.

Officials said the teen was not wearing any shoes, and although he wears glasses, he may not currently have them on.

Officials said Perez is known to have depression, anxiety and attention deficit disorder.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

