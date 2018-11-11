Search underway for missing elderly woman in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating an elderly woman who went missing.

Officials said 91-year-old Maria Balsa was last seen on Nov. 2 in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 56th Avenue.

We need your assistance locating 91 year-old Maria Balsa who went missing on 11/2/18, from 410 SW 56th Avenue. She was last seen wearing a white night gown with flowers on it. If you come into contact with her, please call us at 305.603.6300. pic.twitter.com/Tw9vjWFYSL — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 11, 2018

Balsa stands at 5 feet five inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white night gown with flowers.

Authorities urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300 or (305)-603-6319.

