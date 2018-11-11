Search underway for missing elderly woman in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating an elderly woman who went missing.
Officials said 91-year-old Maria Balsa was last seen on Nov. 2 in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 56th Avenue.
Balsa stands at 5 feet five inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white night gown with flowers.
Authorities urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300 or (305)-603-6319.
