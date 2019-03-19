Search underway for missing elderly Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing in Miami.

Seventy-eight-year-old Felino Rego was reported missing as of Tuesday morning by the City of Miami Police Department.

We need your assistance locating Felino Rego who went missing today from 6301 N.W. 2 Avenue. He was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt, khaki pants & black sneakers. If you know his

whereabouts please call us at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300. pic.twitter.com/FXggpupPny — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 19, 2019

Officials said Rego stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Miami Police Department at (305)603-6300 or (305)603-6310.

