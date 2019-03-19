Search underway for missing elderly Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing in Miami.
Seventy-eight-year-old Felino Rego was reported missing as of Tuesday morning by the City of Miami Police Department.
Officials said Rego stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Miami Police Department at (305)603-6300 or (305)603-6310.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.