Search underway for 15-year-old Plantation girl missing for over 2 weeks

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for over two weeks.

According to Plantation Police, 15-year-old Aieyanna Kani Monroe ran away from her home near Northwest Eighth Street and 110th Terrace on March 13 after a fight with her foster mother.

Police said she has run away in the past, and it is unknown where she may be heading.

Monroe stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing an unknown color crop top with shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Plantation Police.

