Scores of arrests, tickets, vehicles towed among ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders

(WSVN) - Hundreds of riders took part in the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” in South Florida over the long holiday weekend and some found themselves with a price to pay.

Between Miami-Dade and Broward County, authorities offered the following statistics:

Made 52 arrests

Issued 62 traffic tickets

Towed 76 vehicles

Recovered 3 guns

These arrests and citations came after officials warned riders not to participate in the event days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.