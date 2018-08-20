DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of Broward County students received donated school supplies in Davie.

The students were gifted the supplies, Monday, as part of Rick Case’s second annual Drive for Supplies event.

Organizers said the supplies were collected throughout the month, and there’s still more time to donate.

“We’re continuing the drive until after Labor Day at all the Rick Case dealerships. We have drop off boxes,” said Stan Bostic with Rick Case. “If you want to continue to help us and help the Boys and Girls Club children, please donate some school supplies at each one of those dealerships in Weston, Davie and Fort Lauderdale.”

The donated supplies will be delivered to various Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.