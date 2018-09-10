Sawgrass Mills Mall employee robbed at gunpoint in parking lot

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at Sawgrass Mills Mall said thieves threatened her with a gun and took everything she had on her while she walked to her car.

The employee, who did not want to give her name, worked a long day at Sawgrass Mills Mall and was on her way to her vehicle in the employee parking lot when the armed robbers attacked, Sunday.

“I gave everything. And I said, ‘Why are you doing this?’ And he kept pointing the gun at my face,” the victim said. “He point the gun on my face and he said, ‘Give me your phone.’ And I got so scared. [He said], ‘Give me your watch.'”

The victim’s husband, who did not want to be identified, said the thieves took more than her red Nissan Rogue SUV, her iPhone X and Apple iWatch.

“Car seats, stroller, toys, iPads, so you know, the scumbags didn’t realize what they took,” the victim’s husband said. “They actually took somebody’s family.”

The victim, who works at a shoe store at the mall, said employees are instructed to park in the back of a lot.

“There’s very little lighting, there’s a lot of shrubbery around and such like that,” the victim’s husband said.

For the victim, it was also a long walk to the car. After this incident, she said, she hasn’t been able to sleep.

“They have my house keys, and I’m very afraid they’re gonna come around here,” she said. “They know where I live. They took my driver’s license, everything.”

After the subjects took the victim’s belongings, including a wallet with credit cards from her purse, they fled in her SUV.

Sawgrass Mills Mall released a statement that reads, “We are committed to providing a safe and secure shopping environment for our shoppers, retailers and employees. We have a number of proactive security measures in place, both seen and unseen, including maintaining a continuous security patrol of our property and parking lots.”

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.