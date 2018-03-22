Sandy Hook non-profit group award Miami-Dade Public Schools for anti-violence efforts

MIAMI (WSVN) - A non-profit organization created after the Sandy Hook tragedy in Connecticut presented an award for Miami-Dade Public Schools.

Sandy Hook Promise is an organization led by family members whose loved ones were killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. The non-profit empathized with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting on Feb. 14 in Parkland and decided to present Miami-Dade Schools with an award.

The award is for Miami-Dade Public Schools’ efforts to teach students how to recognize warning signs before violence happens.

“After we saw what happened with the students at Parkland — after that shooting these kids have powerful voice,” said Sandy Hook Promise board member Bill Sherlach. “They really do and they look for it immediately because this is their world.”

