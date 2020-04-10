Sam’s Club delivers groceries to Jackson Memorial Hospital employees

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Sam’s Club donated food to healthcare workers at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Karen Ordenez of Jackson Memorial Hospital said, “I feel very happy, very grateful.”

The staff received 42,000 pounds of free and fresh produce.

Another employee said, “Being able to help my family because my family’s not working and I’m the only one that’s working.”

The giveaway happened Friday afternoon at the hospital near Ryder Trauma Center.

Sam’s Club said it’s their way of thanking workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roy Hawkins, the C.E.O. of the hospital said, “If you could imagine, many times these people are working 12-hour shifts, and often times — the grocery stores, the long lines — often times the grocery stores are closed when these men and women get off.”

Viviana Pietri, an employee of the hospital said, “I don’t have to go make that trip, have to wear gloves and go through that traumatic experience of going to the grocery store.”

Sirens could be heard circling the hospital as a gesture of gratitude.

