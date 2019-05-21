Runcie meets with parents of Pembroke Pines students with autism amid mistreatment probe

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie met with the parents of special needs students at an elementary school in Pembroke Pines after a recording captured their teachers cursing and screaming at the children.

Jason Segelbaum and other parents whose children are kindergartners on the autism spectrum met with Runcie, Monday night.

The concerned parents said a teacher and teacher’s aide at Pasadena Lakes Elementary School verbally abused their children.

“This was a nightmare for us. That’s really what it comes down to,” he said.

Segelbaum said his son’s inability to articulate makes him more vulnerable.

“Our children, they don’t have the same abilities that other children have,” he said. “They can’t communicate on the same level. He can’t say what needs to be said.”

The parents kept their children out of school when they listened to a recording from the classroom.

“Do your work. (inaudible) Drag your ass over there. Watch me. Try me,” a woman is heard telling a student in the recording.

One of the women can also be heard cursing.

“That mother (expletive) say (expletive) to me,” she said.

Another teacher became angry at one of her students.

“You better not touch me or scratch me, you understand? You are getting a diaper change!” she said.

One of the students, named Mercedes is heard screaming.

The parents were able to hear the teachers by using a device, called “Angel Sense,” made for children on the autism spectrum. Parents can call and listen in.

In one clip, one of the students, named Mercedes is heard screaming.

“Why are you not doing your work? Why are you not doing your work? Go to time out. Go to time out,” one of the teachers is heard yelling at her.

The girl’s parents said that was the same day she came come with a bruise on her left arm.

“I wanted to know the traumatization that my daughter is now going through and all the other kids are going through, and how this is going to affect our kids,” said her mother, Gisela Lopez.

The parents notified the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and the school district issued a robocall in which Runcie said, “As soon as we became aware of the allegation, school administration took swift action and immediately removed the employees from the classroom. They have been relocated off-site and away from students.”

The parents said their meeting with Runcie led to a productive dialogue and a promising outcome.

“The one thing that he did promise us is that these two teachers will never set foot in another class in Broward,” said Segelbaum.

“That really does give me some piece at night, because I would not want those ladies anywhere near a student, whether they’re special or ‘gen ed,'” said Lopez. “They shouldn’t be teaching.”

District officials said the teacher and teacher’s aide are still employed by Broward Schools but are no longer in a classroom setting.

Authorities continue to investigate.

The students’ parents said they will continue to push for the installation of cameras in the classrooms.

