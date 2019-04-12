Runaway cows roam through Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Miami Lakes were in “udder” disbelief after they spotted a herd of runaway cows taking over their streets.

Cellphone video captured the bovine drifters in the area of Commerce Way, near Interstate 75, Friday morning.

The unusual sight stopped residents and drivers in their tracks. Several of them recorded the cattle on the “moove” and posted videos to social media.

#MiamiLakes traffic jam.

Photo cred: Chris Graveline#iheartmiamilakes

Please avoid the Commerce Way area until police return the cows back home. pic.twitter.com/EeIQgjktNO — Manny Cid (@MayorMannyCid) April 12, 2019

The cows in Miami lakes had enough pic.twitter.com/3CbBljMlpa — Yaidel Viera (@YaidelLifestyle) April 12, 2019

7Skyforce HD provided a bird-eye’s of the herd as the cows roamed the city.

Police officers eventually put a stop to the party, and the group was corralled into a grassy field.

The farm animals’ field trip even caught the attention of Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, who tweeted, “Please avoid the Commerce Way area until police return the cows back home.”

Cid said the cows’ caretaker was attempting to feed them when they seized their opportunity and made their escape.

