Royal Caribbean volunteers remodel Little Haiti school for annual Give Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 1,500 Royal Caribbean volunteers took part in the company’s 21st annual Give Day, Saturday.

Volunteers went to Jesse J. McCrary, Jr. Elementary School in Little Haiti to remodel the school.

“So, when I look around, they’ve got 1,600 Royal Caribbean people and their families planting, painting, generally fixing up the school. When the kids come back on Monday, they’re gonna be shocked. It feels so good,” said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean.

Volunteers painted the school inside and out, landscaped the grounds and planted fruit trees, herbs and vegetables.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.