MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean has announced a new months-long cruise traveling the world.

The company announced their inaugural Ultimate World Cruise onboard their Serenade of the Seas ship.

The cruise, which spans 274 nights and visits all seven continents, will take passengers to over 150 destinations in 65 countries.

The cruise will depart from Miami on Dec. 10, 2023 and will return on Sept. 10, 2024.

Bookings over the phone for the cruise opened up on Wednesday for the company’s Crown & Anchor Society Diamond status members and above. The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting Oct. 27.

According to USA Today, prices for the cruise start at $60,999, plus taxes and fees.

