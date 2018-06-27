Rottweiler abandoned in Redlands dumpster recovering

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Rottweiler abandoned and left for dead in a dumpster has made a remarkable recovery.

The Rottweiler, named Susanna, was found in terrible condition on May 8 in the Redlands. Animal advocate Isabel Zapata saved her, and with the help of two medical teams, Susanna is now able to walk again.

The dog was taken to a clinic in Hialeah and then to Clint Moore Animal Hospital in Boca Raton after she was found.

“Susanna was pretty much left for dead,” said Dr. Brian Butzer with Clint Moore Animal Hospital and Pet Resort. “She was laying on the ground, she couldn’t get up and walk, really thin and emaciated. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an animal in worse shape than her.”

She couldn’t use her back legs, and X-rays of her spine led doctors to believe she was abused. “The vertebrae were so damaged, that they just fused together,” Butzer said.

Although the odds were against the 3-year-old dog, the medical staff was not ready to give up.

She spent the past two months getting medical treatment and building up her strength with physical therapy.

Now, Susanna can walk on her own.

“She’s risen to the challenge, and I just couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Dr. Laurie Kardon with Gulfstream Guardian Angels Rottweiler Rescue.

The group is making sure Susanna gets the care she needs. “She’s brave, and she’s determined,” Kardon said, “and she’s absolutely loving, and she has the spirit and the heart of an angel.”

Susanna loves people, other dogs and now life thanks to the many who helped her recover.

“We are so appreciative to them and everything that they have done,” Butzer said,” and the lives that they save, like her life. I’m just glad that there are those kind of people on the planet.”

Susanna is ready to find a permanent home. If you are interested in adopting or helping other dogs like Susanna, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.