Rotary Club of Weston teams up with Tap 42 to deliver meals to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Rotary Club of Weston teamed up with Tap 42, delivering free lunch to the staff at Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital Friday.

Together they distributed about 450 meals to those risking their lives to take care of others.

Deborah O’Connor-Richman of Rotary Club of Weston said, “We’re helping the restaurants on one hand, and we’re helping the families and the healthcare workers on the other hand. We’ve been doing it for three weeks.”

Chef Andrew Balick of Tap 42 said, “We understand the sacrifices being made by the front line doctors and nurses and what a better way to just come out here for a couple hours and provide lunch.”

Hospital workers got to choose between Tap 42’s signature prohibition burger or a crispy chicken tender sandwich.

The Rotary Club of Weston has also given free meals to the Cleveland Clinic.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.