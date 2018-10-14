Road ranger struck while helping driver on SR 826 in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a road ranger to the hospital after he was struck while helping a driver with a disabled vehicle along the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the eastbound lanes near Northwest 17th Avenue, at around 6:45 p.m., Sunday.

According to officials, the victim was setting up cones when another vehicle struck him.

Paramedics have transported him to Jackson North Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the ranger stayed at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were temporarily shut down. They have since reopened to traffic.

Authorities continue to investigate.

