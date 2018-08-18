PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An event benefitting schoolchildren in South Florida kicked into high gear this weekend.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County reaped the rewards of the second annual Rick Case Drive for Supplies. Organizers aimed to collect school supplies for children in need.

“We have children that are ecstatic on Monday when we deliver these school supplies to the various Boys and Girls Clubs around Broward County,” said Stan Bostic with Rick Case Automotive Group. “To get notebooks, to get journals, to get pencils, markers, and things they wouldn’t have normally during the school year, it’s a real exciting time for them.”

The crew celebrated at Pembroke Lakes Mall on Saturday with festivities, including a fashion show where young models showed off the latest back-to-school trends.

All the supplies that were gathered in the drive will be delivered to various clubs on Monday

