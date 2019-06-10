Reward increased again for information leading to arrest of shooter who killed librarian in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a librarian killed in Miami Gardens has been increased yet again.

Miami Gardens Police said Jaime Humet was driving along the 20700 block of Northwest Second Avenue, at around 8:38 p.m., on Dec. 10, 2018.

The librarian was shot while driving his car and later succumbed to his injuries.

The reward for information leading to an arrest was raised to $23,800, Monday.

🚨🚨🚨 🚨🚨🚨 @MGPD is asking the public’s assistance with any information regarding the homicide of Jaime Humet. Please contact @crimestoppers305 at 305-471-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/tvX00ubLDY — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) June 10, 2019

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for that $23,800 reward.

