Residence catches fire in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have extinguished a fire that ignited at a residence in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the scene of a structural fire along Northwest 29th Street and 44th Avenue, Wednesday sfternoon.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke throughout the home.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a structure fire to a quadplex at 4352 NW 29TH ST in @LLakes_WeCare . Smoke showing upon arrival… @BSO_Kane on scene. pic.twitter.com/jUerKdOj4o — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 10, 2018

Officials said the fire was confined to the unit’s kitchen and did not spread to surrounding residences.

A 62-year-old resident told firefighters that he was preparing a meal before he left home to address an issue with a receipt for the food he purchased at a local market.

When the 62-year-old returned, the apartment was on fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire might have originated from the food left unattended on the stove top.

No injuries were reported.

