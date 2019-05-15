Rescue crews recover body after truck crashes into SW Miami-Dade canal

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have recovered a body after a truck ended up in a Southwest Miami-Dade canal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Southwest 264th Street and 107th Avenue just after 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Rescue divers went into the water to search for victims of the crash and retrieved a body.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a white pickup truck could be seen at the bottom of the canal.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

