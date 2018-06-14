Report: South Florida residents need to make at least $25.98 an hour to afford rent

(WSVN) - A new report has unveiled the prices needed to afford rent in each state in the country.

The report, published by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, shows how much a person would need to make per hour, working full-time, in order to afford a two bedroom apartment without spending more than 30 percent of their income.

According to the report, it is recommended that Florida residents make $21.50 per hour for a total of $44,716 a year in order to pay for an apartment. The report puts the average price of an apartment at $1,118 a month.

In Miami, it is recommended that renters make even more at $25.98, for an annual salary of $54,040 in order to pay for an apartment around $1,351.

In Fort Lauderdale, the price is slightly more, where it is recommended that renters make $26.67 per hour to pay for a two bedroom apartment around $1,387.

According to the report, the most expensive state to find a two bedroom apartment is Hawaii, where renter need to make $36.13 an hour. The least expensive state was Arkansas, where it is recommended that renters make $13.84.

To read the full report, click here.

