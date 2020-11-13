Rain dissipates, standing water lingers in Broward, Miami-Dade amid cleanup efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driving rain that caused extensive flooding across South Florida in the wake of Tropical Storm Eta, particularly in Broward County, has largely disspated from the area, but as crews continue cleanup efforts, residents are still dealing with standing water and muddy roads.

7News cameras captured crews hard at work pumping out floodwater in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

An aerial view of ranches in Miramar showed homes still surrounded by water, and nearby roads still looking like rivers.

The consensus among South Floridians is crystal-clear: Eta has left behind a mess.

In Davie, residents are frustrated with the pace the water is receding.

“See that car sitting there? I can’t get out,” said an area resident. “This is the worst we’ve ever had, and it’s also the slowest drainage we’ve ever had.”

The torrential weather has made it difficult for drivers to get around. 7News cameras captured a downpour along Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, as well as street flooding in a Hialeah neighborhood, Thursday night.

Eighteen-year-old Mooney had apparently lost her footing in water and muck.

Davie Fire Rescue units were called to handle the thoroughbred’s rescue.

Despite the break from the rain across much of South Florida on Friday, a flood watch remains in place until 7 p.m. for metropolitan Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

In Fort Lauderdale, conditions are getting better, but the flooding has created major problems.

“We’ve had rainstorm after rainstorm after rainstorm,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

James Watts said his car was no match for the washed-out roads. He said he had to wait at least three days before he was able to safely leave his home.

“I was just hoping it wouldn’t go into my exhaust and mess up my engine,” he said.

But relief could be on the way. Trantalis said Melrose Park and Melrose Manors flooded partly because their sewer lines were never connected to the city since being annexed in 2002.

“Right now, there’s no place for it to drain,” he said.

The mayor said there is a two-tier plan over the next five years to improve the storm runoff in communities across Fort Lauderdale. However, those communities aren’t at the top of the list.

Trantalis said that needs to change.

“It’s imperative that we completely redesign that and rethink our priorities, add them to the list of the first tier of neighborhoods,” he said.

Even if it takes years to see improvements, Watts said, it needs to get done.

“I know it’s going to take time going street by street, but I think it’s pretty much worth it,” he said.

That plan is expected to cost around $200 million.

Residents in the following areas have been asked to reduce their use of water for the next two days:

Southern Broward County

Hollywood

Pembroke Pines

Dania Beach

Hallandale Beach

Miramar

Pembroke Park

Officials advise residents in these municipalities to limit toilet flushing, laundry loads and shower times in order to help expedite the removal of floodwaters.

Fortunately, meteorologists said, drier air is expected to move in during the weekend and possibly during the early part of next week. Rain chances are forecast to fluctuate between 20% and 30% over the next several days.

