Pug from Miami shelter to compete for gridiron glory in 2018 ‘Puppy Bowl’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Even if you aren’t a football fan, we can tell you which local player you’ll want to cheer for on Super Bowl Sunday.

New England can keep Tom Brady. We’re rooting for Miami-Dade’s very own Carlo the pug!

We’re talking, of course, about the 2018 Puppy Bowl. Animal Planet’s annual broadcast, which airs on the cable network several hours before the big game, features dozens of adoptable puppies from shelters and rescue organizations across the country.

Repping South Florida in the starting lineup for “Team Ruff” is Carlo, an 8-month-old purebred pug from Miami-Dade Animal Services, who say he is “energetic, fun-loving, sweet, very affectionate and sometimes a bit willful.”

In other words, he’s the perfect player to bring gridiron glory back to the Sunshine State!

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Carlo was surrendered by his former owner, who couldn’t provide the puppy with enough attention.

Another Miami-Dade pup also made the trip to the big game, though she wasn’t among the 39 in the starting lineup. Pequita joined 50 other puppies in the backup ranks for the 14th-annual broadcast, the Miami New Times reports.

This year, Team Ruff and Team Fluff will face off nose-to-nose, vying for the “Lombarky” trophy. But really, all of the dogs are winners: national TV exposure gives them a chance to find their forever homes!

Miami-Dade Animal Services is holding a “Fluffy Tail-gate” celebration in honor of their draftees on Super Bowl Sunday. The shelter said all puppy adoptions will be free during the event, which starts at 10 a.m., and attendees can also get “pawtographs” and photos with some of the shelter’s Puppy Bowl pros. Guests can also attend a watch party in the shelter’s lobby starting at 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

