Publix rolling out new shopping carts for customers in wheelchairs

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix is rolling out new shopping carts for customers in wheelchairs.

According to Fox 13, the cart is designed to hook on to the front of a wheelchair and make the shopping experience easier for those who may be wheelchair bound by allowing them to roll themselves through the store without having to push the cart.

The lower sides of the cart also allow for easier loading.

“This cart is a new design, and it’s a lot easier for our wheelchair customers to navigate with it,” said Kedrin Fraum, the store manager at a Publix store in Lutz, Florida.

Video of the cart was posted on Facebook by Tiffani Border, whose 9-year-old daughter Amaria is in a wheelchair.

“Publix gave my daughter the chance to grab just a little more independence,” Border wrote. “These attachable wheelchair accessible shopping carts are the best. Thanks Publix for including her and everyone else that this will help!”

According to Fox 13, the carts are being rolled out gradually at different Publix locations as they replace the older and harder-to-navigate carts that were previously in place to help those in wheelchairs.

Borders hopes that other stores will follow in Publix’s path and add wheelchair-friendly carts of their own.

